‘Delhi is delhhiiingg, Shimla ban gaya’: Rainfall, hailstorm hit parts of NCR. Internet floods with memes

A sudden change in weather was witnessed across parts of Delhi-NCR after rainfall and a hailstorm lashed several areas on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, predicting rain and thunderstorms, while Gurugram and Faridabad are under a yellow alert.

After the sudden change in weather in Delhi-NCR, social media was flooded with reactions.(AI generated image)

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The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Outer areas like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, were placed under a red alert as weather conditions turn unstable. Dark, overcast skies were seen across several regions, signalling the likelihood of an approaching storm..

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{{^usCountry}} After the weather suddenly changed in Delhi-NCR, social media got filled with reactions. Take a look at online reactions: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the weather suddenly changed in Delhi-NCR, social media got filled with reactions. Take a look at online reactions: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Contrasting April for Delhi weather {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contrasting April for Delhi weather {{/usCountry}}

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Delhiites witnessed a striking mix of weather conditions in April this year, with spells of rain, bouts of heat and occasional days of clean air, making it the wettest April in over a decade, among the least polluted, and one of the coolest in recent years.

The city recorded its wettest April in 18 years, with pre-monsoon showers lashing parts of the capital in the first half of the month. As of now, the capital has received 27.9 mm of rainfall this April, compared to 38.6 mm recorded in April 2008, according to official data.

Despite experiencing phases of intense heat, the city also enjoyed one of its coolest Aprils in two years, with an average maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius. Notably, only one heatwave day has been recorded so far, according to the IMD.

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The rain and gusty winds also helped lower pollution levels, making this April the cleanest in four years, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The city recorded an average AQI of 179 till April 28, with one "satisfactory", 17 "moderate" and 10 "poor" air quality days, the data revealed.

In contrast, the average AQI for April last year was 210, with 10 "moderate" and 20 "poor" days. In 2024, the average AQI was 182, featuring 23 "moderate" days and a "poor" day, while in 2023, it was 180, with 17 "moderate" and 13 "poor" days. In 2022, the AQI was significantly higher at 255, including 29 "poor" days and a "very" poor day.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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