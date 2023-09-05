‘Delhi is not Bandh!’: Delhi Police refutes MakeMyTrip claim, company clarifies

Travel company MakeMyTrip emailed its customers falsely claiming ‘Delhi Bandh Hai [Delhi is closed]’ from September 08 to 10 due to the G20 Summit. Delhi Police tweeted a screenshot of the email and wrote that it is ‘completely untrue’. The department even requested the travel company to retract the email, following which the travel company issued a clarification.

After Delhi Police debunked the email circulated by MakeMyTrip, the company issued a clarification. (X/DelhiPolice)

“The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08 to 10th, 2023. In wake of the #G20Summit, there will be restrictions in New Delhi District. We request @makemytrip to retract their email & issue a clarification,” tweeted Delhi Police along with an image.

In its post on X, Delhi Police informed people that the movement will be restricted only in the New Delhi district. Only bonafide residents of the area will be permitted to travel. Furthermore, all essential services will remain operational throughout the G20 Head of States and Governments Summit.

Here’s what the Delhi Police tweeted:

After the tweet gained traction, MakeMyTrip shared a reply to the tweet. The travel company wrote, “We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed and that movement will be restricted in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email base.”

In its clarification mail to its customers, the company wrote, “We wish to clarify that essential services in New Delhi district will remain open, and although the movement would be restricted, bonafide residents of the area will be allowed.”

Take a look at the entire email here:

A screengrab of the clarification email by MakeMyTrip. (Delhi Police)

The tweet was shared by Delhi Police a day ago. It has so far garnered over 21,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated scores of likes. A few even flocked to the comments section of the tweet and left their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the Delhi Police’s tweet:

“Delhi Police should impose a fine on MakeMyTrip. Through this, a strict message should be given to everyone that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries or spreads confusion in the context of G20 submission,” read a comment from an X user when translated from Hindi to English.

Another added, “MakeMyTrip should be penalised for sharing misleading information.”

“Appreciate your prompt response,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Isn’t this a case of duping? This company should be booked. Misinterpretation and misinformation to book profit.”

