‘Delhi ki air quality ke charche to global hain’: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to Jonty Rhodes as AQI worsens

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacted to a post by South African former cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who expressed concern over Delhi’s worsening air quality while passing through the national capital en route to Ranchi. Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to Jonty Rhodes’ post on Delhi’s air crisis.(ANI Video Grab)

Rhodes’ post and Sharma’s response

On Sunday evening, Rhodes wrote on X, “Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone”.

Quoting his post, Sharma responded, “Jonty Rhodes now lives in South Goa !! Aur ab Delhi ki Air Quality ke charche to global hain…. usska kya hi kahain.”

Sharma’s reply quickly garnered nearly ten thousand views and drew several reactions from users.

What users said

One user wrote, “Because even his legendary dives can’t help him land clean air here. Meanwhile, Delhi AQI’s trending harder than cricket scores.”

Another commented, “It’s so pathetic. No one cares.”

A third user remarked, “Delhi's air crisis persists; Jonty’s Goa move reflects need for action, not just talk.”

Someone else said, “This is sad.”

AQI slightly improves but air remains toxic

Even as social media buzzed with reactions, Delhi’s air quality showed marginal improvement on Monday morning after touching a season-high 391 in the very poor category the previous day. Despite the slight dip, pollution levels remained hazardous.

Residents woke up to a thick layer of smog with temperatures dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed the overall AQI at 346 at 6:05 am, which still falls in the very poor category.

NCR conditions remain similar

Air quality in the National Capital Region also remained worrying. Noida recorded an AQI of 335, Ghaziabad 302 and Greater Noida 314, all categorised as very poor.