Delhi man claims Uber driver threatened sister after demanding extra fare: 'I'll teach girls how to travel'

A Delhi-based man has raised serious concerns about women’s safety on ride-hailing platforms after his sister was allegedly threatened by an Uber bike driver during a fare dispute. Taking to LinkedIn, Abhishek Pandey recounted the incident, saying he had booked the ride for his sister, thinking it would be relatively safer. However, the driver allegedly demanded extra money beyond the app fare, which led to a heated argument. The post has sparked outrage and concern among social media users.(Representational/Unsplash)

According to Pandey, the Uber driver threatened his sister, saying that he didn’t care about the consequences and would teach girls how to travel. The situation left her scared, and she stayed on the phone with her brother until she managed to get another ride.

"The driver not only demanded extra money above the app fare but also started abusing and threatening her when she refused. His exact words: “I don't care if my ID is deactivated, I'll teach girls how they should travel. She was alone, scared, and kept me on call until another driver came. Uber provided no emergency number, no quick support - nothing," Abhishek Pandey wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Pandey further criticised companies like Uber, Ola and Rapido for what he described as weak regulations, inadequate background checks, and lack of emergency support. “These platforms are putting women’s lives at risk every single day. Girls shouldn’t have to plan their escape before booking a ride,” he wrote, urging the government to enforce stricter rules for ride-hailing services.

He also called for legal action against the driver and demanded that such offenders be publicly blacklisted.

HT.com has reached out to Uber for a statement and will update this story on receiving a response.

How did social media react?

The post has since gone viral, sparking outrage and concern among social media users. Many echoed Pandey’s frustration and demanded stronger accountability measures from the companies.

“Safety should never be a luxury - it's a fundamental right that platforms must guarantee through robust accountability measures,” one user commented.

“These companies only understand money. The situation is same in every part of our country. Without any strict rule from Govt. side these companies won't change a thing,” commented another.

“Same happened with my sister. driver canceled the ride in middle of the location and asked her to give money she gave him the money she was afraid and booked another ride and reached the location,” shared a third user.

“Uber Ola you guys really take women safety as a joke. You should retrospect and start hiring drivers with proper background check and evaluation,” wrote another.