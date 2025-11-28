Delhi man justifies ops manager’s 26k salary after employee buys iPhone: ‘Don’t guilt trip me’

A Delhi based franchisor has ignited a sharp online discussion after sharing an incident involving one of his employees purchasing a high value smartphone. Taking to X, the user identified as Kawaljeet Singh wrote, “One of my Operations Manager with 26k salary has just bought a 70k iPhone. His financing plan, one month salary advance from us, 14k cash payment and 30k online financing with approximately three thousand monthly EMI for twelve months and by the way he has three kids and a dependent wife at home. Mindblown.” A Delhi franchisor’s post about an ops manager buying a 70k iPhone on a 26k salary sparked a fierce debate on pay, priorities and job titles.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The post quickly garnered more than 2 lakh views. Several users reacted by arguing that the employee was underpaid, while others expressed surprise at his financial planning choices.

Follow up post triggers deeper conversation on pay, skills and benefits

Singh later issued a detailed follow up note addressing the criticism. He wrote, “For everyone claiming he is underpaid, he works in FnB, so accommodation and food expenses are being taken care of by us, approximately fifteen to twenty thousand average monthly cost. He does not have a formal education, no other skills. Joined as a delivery boy and within two to three years, takes care of local ops. All training done by us at our costs. Can take advance anytime, can take offs anytime, lives near his family village and can visit them anytime. Anybody who thinks he deserves better, do not guilt trip me and hire him and pay him better. We can find someone with better skills at the same salary package. If somebody wants to hire him, DM me, I will share his number.”

Users weigh in with sharp remarks

A wave of reactions filled the comment section. One user wrote, “People are saying he is underpaid because he has manager in his title. Change it to ops executive and suddenly you become a great paymaster.” Another said, “The people advising here have probably never hired anyone.”

Another commenter argued, “Dude, do not call him a manager, he is not even earning one thousand a day. A mason earns more than this.” Some took a more emotional tone, with one user pleading, “Please give him a raise, please.” Another remarked, “Those criticising you have hardly managed any staff or do not realise how tough and unforgiving the hotel industry can be.”

