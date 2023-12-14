Delhi man rides bull to make reel on ‘Aukat Dikha Di’ meme, faces backlash
People have been using the Aukat Dikha Di meme to comment on different situations in life. Many are even creating videos and sharing posts on it. Joining the trend, a man in Delhi created a reel on this meme. However, the Internet is unhappy with it as he is riding a bull to highlight soaring petrol prices. Many termed his act as a ‘public nuisance’ and urged him to stop animal abuse.
“Petrol ki aukat dikha di [I have shown petrol its place],” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The Instagram page has numerous videos of a man wearing a helmet and riding a bull on the streets. The now-viral video shows the man wearing a rabbit-themed helmet and riding a bull on the busy streets of Delhi. A text insert on the video reads, “Petrol mehenga hua to ab maine usko uski bhi aukaat dikha di [As petrol prices hiked, I showed it its place].”
Watch the viral video here:
The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since accumulated 3.8 million views. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.
Check out how people are reacting to this video:
“Bulls are not for you to sit. Stop abusing animals,” posted an individual.
Another added, “Stop abusing animals for your cheap entertainment.”
“Respect all animals," expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “Public nuisance.”
“How stupid someone can be just to gain attention and likes. He’s doing animal abuse, and strict action must be taken against this,” shared a fifth.
What are your thoughts on this?