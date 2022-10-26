Delhi Police shares funny meme to make people aware of cybersecurity threats

Almost every day, there is a new kind of technology that people embed in their lives. While most things in our lives have become digital, with that also comes the threat and dangers of cyber security that one needs to look out for. Recently the Twitter handle of the Delhi Police took to the microblogging platform to warn people about digital threats and cyber security awareness month with a meme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meme shared by Delhi Police was in reference to Anil Kapoor's blockbuster film Mr. India. In the meme, you can see Anil Kapoor disappearing. In the Tweet, Delhi Police wrote, "Don't let your A/c balance disappear like Mr. India! Never click on any suspicious links."

Take a look at the meme shared by Delhi Police over here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this post was shared, it has garnered a lot of interest from people. The post has hundreds of likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Yes sir, absolutely right." Another person said, "OK sir, thanks." A third person added, "Thanks."

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is observed every October, emphasising the value of cybersecurity. The Delhi police have been sharing several tips on their Twitter to make people aware of cyber threats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON