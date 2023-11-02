Delhi Police talks about this IPC section as they celebrate India’s win

India maintained their winning streak by beating Sri Lanka in a Cricket World Cup match today. The encounter between the teams took place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. After securing 357 runs, the Men in Blue showed their bowling skills and stopped Sri Lanka at just 55 runs. Delhi Police celebrated this win by sharing a tweet in their signature witty style and with a twist. In their post they mentioned a particular section of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“#TeamIndia, '302' is literally a 'killing' performance,” Delhi Police wrote. Section 302 in IPC prescribes the punishment for murder.

Take a look at this tweet by Delhi Police:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few minutes ago. Since then, it has collected close to 4,400 views and counting. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

How did X users react to Delhi Police’s tweet on India’s win?

“And here comes the master stroke by Delhi Police. You guys should make your own stand up comedian group I am telling you,” wrote an X user. “Delhi police is the best,” added another. Some reacted to the post using folded hands emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON