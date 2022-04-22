Delivery man uses sign language to convey this upon getting a thank you note

There are certain videos on the Internet that are wholesome and may very well leave you emotional. This video posted on Instagram perfectly fits that category. The heart touching clip shows the reaction of a delivery man to receiving a thank you note from a customer. There is a chance that the video may leave you teary-eyed too.

Instagram user and content creator who goes by the name CJ posted the video. They shared the video without any caption. The clip opens to show the delivery man entering the front porch of a house and slowly placing down a package. He then picks up a note kept on a table. Within moments of reading it, he starts using sign language. Text inset on the video explains the situation in details. “I left the delivery driver a thank you note and a surprise,” it reads.

We won’t give away what the rest of the video shows, so take a look:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 3,500 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“GOD Bless both of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “There still good people around angels,” posted another. “Wow, powerful,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

