‘Desh badal raha hai’: Man praises civic sense at Karol Bagh metro station as commuters keep one side of stairs clear

A Delhi man has drawn attention to a quiet but telling moment of civic discipline at Karol Bagh metro station. Taking to Instagram, Vikas Poddar shared a short video that shows commuters following an unwritten rule on a staircase at the station. As Poddar ascends the stairs, people are seen standing in an orderly line on one side, leaving the other side clear for those descending. A man filmed an orderly moment at Karol Bagh metro station where passengers used the stairs thoughtfully. (Instagram/unseenxperson)

The clip does not show any signage or enforcement. Instead, it captures a collective habit formed through awareness and mutual respect. For many viewers, this everyday scene stood out precisely because such order is often assumed to be rare in crowded public spaces.

What the creator said in the video In the video, Poddar can be heard commenting on what he observes around him. He says, “Kaun kehta hai keval Japan ke logo ke paas civic sense aur discipline hota hai, apne India ke logo ke paas bhi hai.” Translated into English, this reads, “Who says only people in Japan have civic sense and discipline, people in our India have it too.”

As the clip comes to an end, he adds another line that resonated with many viewers. “Desh badal raha hai,” which in English means, “The country is changing.”

Take a look here at the clip: