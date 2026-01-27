‘Desh badal raha hai’: Man praises civic sense at Karol Bagh metro station as commuters keep one side of stairs clear
A man shared a video from Karol Bagh metro station showing commuters keeping one side of the stairs clear.
A Delhi man has drawn attention to a quiet but telling moment of civic discipline at Karol Bagh metro station. Taking to Instagram, Vikas Poddar shared a short video that shows commuters following an unwritten rule on a staircase at the station. As Poddar ascends the stairs, people are seen standing in an orderly line on one side, leaving the other side clear for those descending.
The clip does not show any signage or enforcement. Instead, it captures a collective habit formed through awareness and mutual respect. For many viewers, this everyday scene stood out precisely because such order is often assumed to be rare in crowded public spaces.
What the creator said in the video
In the video, Poddar can be heard commenting on what he observes around him. He says, “Kaun kehta hai keval Japan ke logo ke paas civic sense aur discipline hota hai, apne India ke logo ke paas bhi hai.” Translated into English, this reads, “Who says only people in Japan have civic sense and discipline, people in our India have it too.”
As the clip comes to an end, he adds another line that resonated with many viewers. “Desh badal raha hai,” which in English means, “The country is changing.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Online reactions
The video has garnered a handful of reactions, with users sharing their thoughts on civic behaviour and public responsibility. In the comments section, one user wrote, “This is good, small habits like these make a big difference.” Another added, “We need this in every part of the country, not just a few stations.” A third comment read, “If everyone follows such simple rules, public spaces will be much more peaceful.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More