Desi mom’s savage review of daughter’s French luxury purse goes viral: ‘Sabzi wala bag’

A light-hearted video of a mother hilariously criticising her daughters’ luxury French handbag has gone viral, with social media users calling it one of the most honest and entertaining product reviews they have seen. An Indian mother hilariously rejected her daughter’s French luxury purse, calling it a vegetable bag.(Instagram/the.lazyblogger )

The clip, shared by Shubhi Singh, captures a scene familiar to many Indian households where practicality triumphs over brand value, no matter the price tag.

The video opens with the mother dismissing the brand’s global popularity. “Aree aisi tesi famous ki,” she says, while one daughter pleads, “Mummy, ek toh aap aram se karo mere bag ko.” Unfazed, the mother continues, “Ese bhai mai kya aram se karu. Ye local market mein mil jayenge,” firmly rejecting the idea that the bag deserves special handling.

Mother versus French luxury brand

When her daughters attempt to convince her of the brand’s European origins, the mother replies with her trademark bluntness. “Aisi tesi mein jaye tumhari France ki company,” she says, unimpressed by the mention of France. Even after being shown a larger blue bag, her verdict does not change. “Bhai wo bhi toh sabzi lene type ka hi hai,” she remarks, comparing the premium tote to a vegetable shopping bag.

Her daughter tries to reason with her, saying, “Yaar mummy, aap Longchamp ko sabzi lene wala thodi bol sakte ho,” but the mother stands her ground. “Sach bola na maine. Galat nahi bola. Literally sabzi lene wale bags hai,” she insists.

Even when told that the bag falls in the same category as Gucci and Chanel, she refuses to accept it. “Mai to ese ₹300 mein na lu,” she concludes.

Take a look here at the clip:

The video is captioned, “I am sorry Longchamp truly.”

Internet reacts with laughter and agreement

The clip quickly gathered widespread attention, sparking amused and relatable reactions. One user commented, “Finally someone said truth,” while another added, “I agree aunty ji.” Someone else wrote, “She sounds exactly like you,” followed by another viewer saying, “I agree with her.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)