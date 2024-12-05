Menu Explore
Devoted husband decorates neighbours' homes for Christmas every year. His reason is heartbreaking

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 05, 2024 08:35 PM IST

In a touching tribute to his wife with Alzheimer's, John Reichart decorates his entire street for Christmas.

An Iowa man's display of the love for his wife has filled his neighbourhood with the spirit of Christmas.

John Reichart has been decorating his entire neighbourhood for four years.(X/@AgusCaribou)
John Reichart has been decorating his entire neighbourhood for four years.(X/@AgusCaribou)

John Reichart, 74, is on a mission to personally decorate every house on his street for the festive season in a moving tribute to his wife. The heartwarming reason behind the task, which he undertakes every year, is to bring joy to his holiday-loving wife Joan who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

‘She wanted Christmas’

Since her heartbreaking diagnosis, John set out to make sure that he can make as many unforgettabel memories for his wife. “If it wasn’t for my wife, I don’t know if I would’ve done it. But she wanted Christmas, so I’d give it to her. I’d do anything to make her happy," he told CBS News.

The neighbours who saw John's yearly ritual were moved by his efforts and quickly volunteered to join him in creating a the Christmas wonderland. Neighbours said they were “very blessed” to have the cheerful man as a neighbour. “That’s what Christmas is all about,” they said.

‘As long as she’s OK, I'll do it'

And what does his wife think of this? She says the transformation of the block still brings her a great deal of joy. “I’m glad he did it. I love him," she said.

Driven by the love for his wife, the 74-year-old has no plans to slow down. “As long as she’s OK, I’ll do it," he promised.

“And even if she would pass, I’m gonna do it in her memory as long as I can do it,” he added.

(Also read: Indian-origin man wins over 8 crore in lucky draw after buying gold for wife)

Moved by his gestures, their neighbours have now set up a post box for them to receive Christmas cards from anyone around the world who wants to support their story. They plan to give the cards to John to read them to his wife.

