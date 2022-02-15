Home / Trending / Dharma Productions posts tweet dissing Gehraiyaan on Insta Stories, deletes it
trending

Dharma Productions posts tweet dissing Gehraiyaan on Insta Stories, deletes it

A tweet was posted by Dharma Productions on its official Instagram page which took a dig at the movie Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. It was later deleted.
The share comprised a tweet in which an individual took a dig at the film Gehraiyaan.&nbsp;(@theadnaankhan/Twitter)
The share comprised a tweet in which an individual took a dig at the film Gehraiyaan. (@theadnaankhan/Twitter)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

Since the film Gehraiyaan released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video, the Internet has been divided over it. While some have praised the film for its bold subject, others have mentioned not liking it. In an interesting turn of events, Dharma Productions, the production company of the film, shared a negative review of the film on its official Instagram page Dharma Productions as one of the stories. They later deleted the post. 

The share comprised a tweet in which an individual took a dig at the film. 

See the tweet below:

While the post was soon deleted from the Dharma Productions page, netizens who had already seen it started sharing it online with their own memes and jokes. 

The Twitter user whose tweet was posted by Dharma Productions also reacted to the incident. Here’s what they tweeted: 

Many others have also shared their reactions on Twitter. See some of the funniest posts:

The Shakun Batra directorial stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. What do you think about this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gehraiyaan deepika padukone siddhant chaturvedi ananya panday dharma productions + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out