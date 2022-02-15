Dharma Productions posts tweet dissing Gehraiyaan on Insta Stories, deletes it

Since the film Gehraiyaan released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video, the Internet has been divided over it. While some have praised the film for its bold subject, others have mentioned not liking it. In an interesting turn of events, Dharma Productions, the production company of the film, shared a negative review of the film on its official Instagram page Dharma Productions as one of the stories. They later deleted the post.

The share comprised a tweet in which an individual took a dig at the film.

See the tweet below:

the only gehraiyaan after watching #Gehraiyaan are the one's in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

While the post was soon deleted from the Dharma Productions page, netizens who had already seen it started sharing it online with their own memes and jokes.

The Twitter user whose tweet was posted by Dharma Productions also reacted to the incident. Here’s what they tweeted:

Some intern is getting fired 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

Many others have also shared their reactions on Twitter. See some of the funniest posts:

Someone give the dharma intern who posted this a medal 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgVo3QCuVZ — Navi (@NaviKRStan) February 12, 2022

Negative publicity babu bhaiya!

Making people curious to watch the shit people been talking about, isme bhi fomo hota hai logo ko. — Palak🤡 (@Woh_meow_hai) February 13, 2022

Great honesty. Very open to genuine feedback — Shivendra Peesapati (@shiva_25993) February 13, 2022

Jab Social Media interen whatsapp karnewali image galati se Insta pe daal de… — Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) February 13, 2022

When all you wanna do is sleep but you've got bills to pay. 🥲 https://t.co/UsWqXQI3cA — Farishta 🧚‍♂️ (@issaaafaar) February 13, 2022

The Shakun Batra directorial stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. What do you think about this incident?