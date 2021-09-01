‘Did it hurt’ trend takes over Twitter. Swiggy, Instagram, Xbox join in

Have you ever heard the pickup line ‘Did it hurt, when you fell from heaven?’ Well, Twitter has now showcased its creativity to give a twist to the cheesy line to churn out several hilarious – and a few thought provoking - posts. Many are sharing various posts with the phrase ‘Did it hurt’, including brands like Swiggy, Instagram, and Xbox. There is a chance that most of the tweets shared by netizens under the trend will leave you laughing out loud. Chances are, you will find some of them relatable too.

Under this trend, the first part of the line ‘Did it hurt’ remains the same, it is the next part in which tweeple are adding hilarious twists.

Swiggy's post under the trend involves one of the most controversial pizza toppings, pineapple. “Did it hurt? When you realised pineapple on pizza actually tastes kinda nice?” they wrote.

Did it hurt? When you realised pineapple on pizza actually tastes kinda nice? — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 31, 2021

Then there is this tweet by Instagram that may leave you giggling hard and a little bit sad too. In their post they mentioned the picture of an egg that became the most liked picture on Instagram in 2019.

did it hurt? when an egg got more likes than you? — Instagram (@instagram) August 31, 2021

Wondering what the gaming company Xbox tweeted? Take a look:

did it hurt? when you got handed the player 2 controller — Xbox (@Xbox) August 30, 2021

“Did it hurt? When the email found you well?” wrote a Twitter user under the trend. “Did it hurt? When you woke up before your alarm and checked the time and you had less than a minute left? Did it hurt?” shared another.

“Did it hurt? When you started working and realizing that you’ll have to spend the next 40+ years of your life doing this?” expressed a third. “Did it hurt? When you realized 2022 is just 121 days away and you are still processing 2019 which is about to be three years ago,” commented a fourth.

What would you share under ‘Did it hurt’ Twitter trend?

