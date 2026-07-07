‘Didi, aap inspiration ho’: Uber driver in Delhi navigates safety concerns, rude remarks, and family doubts

Content creator Mahek Dhameja recently shared a moving video detailing her encounter with a remarkably resilient female Uber driver in Delhi. After booking a ride, Dhameja was picked up by Chameli Haldar, who has successfully completed over 6,000 rides across a stellar seven-year career. During their journey, Haldar opened up about navigating occasional derogatory remarks from passengers, managing security concerns in the Delhi-NCR region, and successfully winning over her initially sceptical family.

Content creator Mahek Dhameja (L) and Uber driver Chameli Haldar (R). (Instagram/@mahek_dhameja)

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “I found the sweetest female Uber driver.”

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Mahek Dhameja explained that after booking a cab in Delhi, she was picked up by a woman driver, Chameli Haldar. During their trip, the content creator asked Haldar several questions, including her struggles as a woman driver and how her family reacted to her profession.

Haldar revealed that there were times when she faced derogatory remarks from customers or strangers. However, she added that she doesn’t care about those as she knows how to handle such situations.

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{{^usCountry}} The driver further opened up about Delhi-NCR being unsafe for women, adding that it is the reason she drives the cab between 8 am and 10 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver further opened up about Delhi-NCR being unsafe for women, adding that it is the reason she drives the cab between 8 am and 10 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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While talking about how her husband and family reacted, she recalled that they were initially against her driving a cab to make a living. However, they now praise her, especially because she is the first in her family to get a license and to know how to drive a car. Towards the end of the video, Dhameja praised Halder by saying, “Didi, aap inspiration ho”.

Dhameja told Hindustantimes.com that Haldar had completed over 6000 rides in 7 years. She also has a rating of 4.8.

Take a look at the entire conversation:

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “The way she proved everyone wrong with her actions is commendable; females in male-dominated fields will always remain my fav.” Another commented, “Cheers to women who refuse to let outdated mindsets define their potential. Here's to courage, strength, and change.”

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A third expressed, “Baddie!” A fourth wrote, “This is so inspiring.” Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

Chameli Haldar runs her own Instagram page. At the time of writing this report, she had nearly 5,200 followers and over 500 posts. When translated, her Instagram bio reads, “To fulfil the dreams that could never be fulfilled anywhere.”

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