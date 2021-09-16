Home / Trending / Diljit Dosanjh posts incredible clip of couple dancing to his song Black & White
The image shows a couple named Money and Abbey.(The Modern Singhs)
The image shows a couple named Money and Abbey.(The Modern Singhs)
trending

Diljit Dosanjh posts incredible clip of couple dancing to his song Black & White

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the post about the dancing couple.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh a few hours ago took to Instagram to share an interesting video of a couple dancing to the song Black & White from his latest album Moonchild Era. The video shows the couple Money and Abbey showcasing some cool dance moves.

“It’s Nobody’s Fault… It’s Moonchild Era. Family Vibe,” Dosanjh wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the couple. Both of them are seen wearing black-coloured traditional attires. The video also has a special guest appearance from their son.

Take a look at the sweet video:

+

Since being posted some two hours ago, the share has gathered more than 7.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments.

“How cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Family goals,” shared another. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diljit dosanjh instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.