Disciplined movement of cars and bikes in Mizoram’s Aizawl wows people. Watch

What is the image that pops in your head if you are asked to imagine traffic during rush hour? For most, it would be cars moving at snail’s pace with people honking to make others give way to them. Probably that is why this video showing a strikingly different scene has captured people’s attention. The video shows cars and bikes moving in a very disciplined manner in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

Travel blogger Elizabeth Hriatpuii posted the video along with a detailed caption on Instagram. “If you live in India or have been to any Indian cities, you probably know how extreme the traffic jams could get. Everyone selfishly trying to pave their own way even when there’s absolutely no room left on the road! And not to mention the ruthless honking of horns when we obviously know that only waiting quietly is all we’ve gotta do. (Don’t get me wrong, I love My country, but this is something we need to fix. And it all starts with us). But here in Aizawl, everyone waits calmly for their own turn with zero honk. Something to adopt in every Indian cities??” she wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My one week stay in Mizoram was so beautiful, I love this place,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you Mizoram for leading this example (it's possible) .. proud NE,” expressed another. “The best part of this video is that every single person is wearing a helmet,” commented a third. “So true. I observed this during my stay as well,” posted a fourth.

