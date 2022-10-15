Diwali 2022: Cadbury’s ad about supporting local hawkers captures true spirit of the festival. Watch

Diwali is just a few days away. Ahead of the festival of lights, people are taking to social media to share numerous videos showing how they are preparing for the day. The brands are also joining in with their special Diwali ads. And, the advertisement posted by Cadbury is winning people’s hearts. Taking to Twitter, the confectionery brand shared a video that shows how they plan to illuminate the lives of local hawkers during the festival.

“Iss Diwali, jinki dukaan nahi, unki bhi dukaan khulegi. Cadbury Celebrations is creating an online shop for the hawkers who bring us the essence of Diwali but often lose business due to the lack of a permanent shop. Scan the QR code on the pack or visit www.CadburyShopsForShopless.com and discover your nearby hawkers this Diwali with Cadbury Celebrations,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional:

The video was posted on September 30. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated nearly 23 million views. The video has also received tons of comments from people.

“Great initiative proud of you Cadbury,” expressed a YouTube user. “Cadbury never disappoints us with their unique advertising,” commented another. “Speechless,” posted a third. “Dear Cadbury India, you really have outdone yourself. It is such a warm gesture. A heartfelt concept not just to catch eyeballs but also to make a real difference. Beautifully shot, the storyline, the colour pallet the edit... all in all, a fantastic effort. Hats off to the entire team behind it!,” expressed a fourth.