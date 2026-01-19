DJ plays Microsoft Teams ringtone at party, crowd laughs as 'Malik thodi si galti ho gayi' meme drops

A DJ’s clever prank at a recent party went viral online. What began as a normal evening of music and dancing quickly turned into a moment of laughter that perfectly captured modern office humour. The video was shared by DJ Sanskaari on Instagram. (@dj.sanskaari/Instagram)

The video was shared by @dj.sanskaari with the caption, “POV: When your boss calls on Teams but you're already performing live.”

The video captured the party in full swing. People were dancing and enjoying themselves when suddenly, the sound of the Microsoft Teams ringtone cut through the music. For anyone who works at a desk job, that sound is instantly familiar.

DJ prank amuses crowd: For a brief moment, the dance floor froze. Heads turned, smiles dropped, and reflex reactions kicked in. But the crowd soon realised the DJ had planned a playful twist.

Right after, the DJ added a popular meme, “Malik thodi si galti ho gayi,” a meme often used online to joke about small mistakes that get out of hand.

The timing was perfect. Laughter quickly replaced the tension, and the party picked up with even more energy.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.