IndiGo pilot makes heartwarming Gen Alpha announcement for daughter mid-flight: ‘Coolest dad’

An IndiGo pilot gave his daughter a heartwarming surprise during a flight, and passengers were lucky enough to witness the touching moment. What started as a normal in-flight announcement quickly became a special memory for a young student and her classmates. Singh posted the video of the announcement on Instagram. (@gurd_ish/Instagram)

The pilot, Gurdish Singh, was flying a Mumbai to Nagpur flight with his daughter on board for a class six school trip.

Gurdish Singh posted the video of the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “My passengers were my daughter and her grade 6 mates.”

Also Read: IndiGo pilot says ‘I am sorry’ as he addresses passengers on Coimbatore-bound flight: ‘I want to go home too’ Pilot’s Gen Alpha announcement: After the routine in-flight announcement, Singh made a special announcement for his daughter, who was heading on a trip. “My little princess is onboard today with her classmates.”

But what came next took everyone by surprise. The pilot had prepared a Gen Alpha-style announcement specially for his daughter and her classmates.

“To all the teachers taking care of our little ones, and all the support staff, a big round of applause for them”, Singh added before switching to a playful, Gen Alpha-style announcement.

"Grab your snacks, chill in your seat, and vibe out while we cruise at about 36,000 feet. My crew will make sure we vibe good up here. Don't forget to peek out of the window, you might see some pretty LIT views. The flight is gonna be straight fire as we roll down the 67,” said Singh, adding, “And Karam, please behave-your dad's flying this plane.”

