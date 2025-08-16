'Do you have a sister for me to marry?': Indian American couple reveals strangest questions post marriage

An Indian American couple has left the internet in splits after sharing a light-hearted video about the unusual questions they receive following their marriage. The clip, posted on their joint Instagram account ‘Deepak and Hannah’, has already drawn thousands of views and sparked relatable reactions from many viewers. An Indian American husband and wife went viral after joking about awkward questions they often faced after marriage.(Instagram/deepakandhannah)

The viral video

In the video, Deepak can be seen turning to his wife and asking, “What’s the weirdest thing people ask you after getting married to me?”

Hannah promptly replied, “So people ask me a lot, usually in our comments and DMs, if I have a sister for them to marry. That is weird to me. And the next one is people just, strangers even being like, I can’t wait to see your babies. Yeah, that’s weird too. What about you?”

Deepak then added, “Like, they ask if we had arranged marriage or not. Like, how can it be possible, like my parents went to Michigan, to America to find a woman for me.”

Responding to that, Hannah joked, “Or my parents went from the US to India in search of a husband.” The clip ends with Deepak clarifying, “Of course, it’s love marriage, guys.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Reactions from viewers

The light-hearted exchange has resonated with many, amassing nearly 69k views and several reactions.

One user wrote, “Sisters hahah, get it all the time too! You’re so cute, guys.” Another commented, “But you both made it perfect.” A third user added, “In India they ask my husband the same, so love marriage or arrange. We joke and say I was an American mail order bride.”

Several others shared how relatable the video felt. “I can relate to everything you said,” one person noted, while another remarked, “The arranged marriage questions are so weird and asked so often to interracial couples.”

Amidst the fun, a user left a sweet note, saying, “Your marriage is arranged by God when you fall in love on this planet.”