Doctors plan to set up Covid-19 museum in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight
To commemorate the frontline workers who died in the battle against the coronavirus and document how lives have changed amid the pandemic, doctors are planning to set up a museum in Kolkata.
The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks, gloves and sanitisers, besides several other materials that became essential in the fight against the virus, West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF) office-bearer Dr Rajiv Pandey said on Wednesday.
A proposal has been sent to the state government and a final nod is awaited, Dr Pandey said.
"This pandemic has come after more than 100 years, even our grandparents have never seen something that we are witnessing," he told PTI.
"We have already lost around 90 doctors in our state to the pandemic. Like so many other things, this time and these people will be forgotten. Future generations should not be allowed to forget the sacrifices made. That's the reason we have planned this museum," he said.
The museum will also tell stories of the people who lost their lives in the fight against the virus, he said.
Even ambulances used to ferry patients will also be featured in the museum, Dr Pandey said.
The museum will also have a memorial for the doctors who have succumbed to the disease.
"We will document how this pandemic unfolded -- how vaccines were invented and the fight of the entire mankind against the pandemic. Also, how different countries tried to fight it out will be depicted," said Dr Arjun Dasgupta, who mooted the idea of the museum.
Pandey said a written request has been sent to the state government to provide a piece of land at a subsidised rate at a suitable location.
"We want the government to provide a piece of land, the rest we will arrange," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishad Premji shares vintage pic of grandmother, says her values shaped Wipro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ touching Instagram post about her mother wins netizens’ hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors plan to set up Covid-19 museum in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden unveils Greta Thunberg stamp as part of series focusing on environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant ‘talks’ to mahout in this super sweet video. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clyde the ostrich goes for a stroll, cop ‘escorts’ him home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CIA shares image of an island county, asks people to identify it. Can you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pasta to biscuit: Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of a herd of deer frolicking in snow is an instant mood lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka reptile expert narrowly avoids being bitten by cobra while rescuing it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Hyderabad crafts miniature gold kite, silver face mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials join hands to bring back bird species from brink of extinction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox