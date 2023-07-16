Dog activates derp mode while digging, video sparks laughter

Pet parents love capturing various moments of their dog babies. They also often share those videos on social media, and they leave people amused. Those are also videos that have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Are you looking for such a video? Then, here is a clip of a very adorable doggo that will leave you smiling. It shows the pooch getting confused while trying to dig.

Dog gets confused while trying to dig. (Reddit/@KJongsDongUnYourFace)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Our dog doesn’t understand digging.” And the video perfectly shows that the caption is absolutely apt. It opens to show a dog standing with a stick kept in front of it. At first, the doggo starts digging, but soon it stops and puts its attention to the stick.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did the video leave you chuckling? Many people took to the comments section of the video to share how they found it hilarious. Some also showed love-filled comments for the dog.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the dog who doesn't know how to dig:

“Sand, stick, sand, stick, derp, repeat,” joked a Reddit user. “Clearly doggo is using that drift wood to carve out a trench,” joined another. “She’s got a stick, the sand and the ocean breeze… what’s not to love!!!” added a third. “Hehehehehe what a sweetieeee,” shared a fourth. “It's not digging, it's just scratching the ground lol that's derpy,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the dog?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}