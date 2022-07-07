Dog and bunny take turns to dig a hole in a yard. Watch super sweet video

A video involving a cute bunny and an adorable dog is winning people’s hearts. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the animals lending helping paws to each other. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The clip is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Boys taking turns digging in the yard.” The video opens to showcase the bunny and the dog in a yard. While the rabbit is seen standing at a distance, the pooch is digging a part of the yard. After a few moments, the dog stops and the bunny stars digging. Watch what happens next:

The video has been posted more than 12 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That is a beautiful grey bunny! Seems pretty conditioned to being around the puppers, playing in the yard. I need a handsome rabbit now,” shared a Reddit user. They received a reply from the original poster who wrote, “They follow one another around on adventures around the yard. Usually digging into mischief.” Another individual expressed, “Bnuuy and pubby.” A third commented, “This is the equivalent of a Chucky Cheese ball pit for floofs!”