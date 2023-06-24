Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog cannot contain its excitement as it tries to eat raindrops

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 24, 2023 10:32 PM IST

A video of a dog enjoying a drizzle was posted on Reddit. The video will leave you happy.

Have you ever stood in rainfall with your mouth wide open so that you can drink the raindrops falling from the sky? Turns out, it’s something that is not exclusive to humans, but dogs do it too - or at least that is what this video shared on Reddit suggests. The clip captures a very cute dog excitedly trying to eat raindrops. There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads “ puppy’s reaction to the rain”. The wonderful video captures a little dog standing in a courtyard, looking toward the sky amid a drizzle. Throughout the video, the doggo tries to gobble the raindrops.

Take a look at the video that may leave you very happy:

Did that video make you smile? Well, you are not alone. Many netizens took to the video’s comments section to share how the video left them happy.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the dog trying to eat raindrops:

“So cute”, posted a Reddit user. “Thanks for posting. Just adorable,” added another. “Maybe I’m a puppy too. This video makes me so happy,” joined a third. “Those little floppy ears,” wrote a fourth.

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 3,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you happy?

