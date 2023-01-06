Home / Trending / Dog tries to eat snowflakes as he enjoys his first snowfall of the year. Watch adorable viral video

Dog tries to eat snowflakes as he enjoys his first snowfall of the year. Watch adorable viral video

Published on Jan 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST

The video of a dog enjoying his first snowfall of the year was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog enjoying his first snowfall of the year.(Instagram/@bear.and.his.shepherd)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos of dogs being adorable have the power to leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Those are the videos that also end up uplifting people’s mood. Just like this wonderful clip shared on Instagram. It shows a cute pooch named Caylex enjoying his first snowfall of the year. Chances are, the video will leave you with a huge smile too.

The clip was originally posted on an Instagram page called @bear.and.his.shepherd. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page We Rate Dogs. “This is Caylex. He’s currently enjoying his first snowfall of the year and wants to experience every little part of it, including the taste. 14/10,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show a black coated dog looking up towards the falling snowflakes. The pooch is seen trying to catch all of them and also eating some.

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and accumulated over one million views. Additionally, the clip has also received tons of likes and comments. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Every snowflake is unique just like Caylex,” posted an Instagram user. “He very literally believes the phrase ‘take it all in’,” shared another. “The lip smacks are everything,” expressed a third. “Caylex never eats December snowflakes. He always waits until January,” commented a fourth. “He's obviously selecting only the best snowflakes. He has discerning taste,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

dog video viral video instagram + 1 more
