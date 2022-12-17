Dog chases a group of birds at a beach. Then this happens. Watch

Dog videos are often fun to watch as they capture the funny antics of the pooches. Probably that is the reason this video of a pooch at a beach has won people over and also left them chuckling. There is a possibility that the video will tickle your funny bone too.

The video is posted on the page WeRate dogs. “This is Digsy. He came at those birds really fast. Life came at him faster. 13/10,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the pooch at a beach. At first, he just starts running towards the water. However, soon he changes his direction and tries chasing a group of birds. The creatures soon fly away but then something happens that has now left people in splits.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

This is Digsy. He came at those birds really fast. Life came at him faster. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/YmTnxVBnN5 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 12, 2022

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received tons of comments from people.

“Is he ok,” asked a Twitter user and they received a reply too. “He’s fine!” it read. “Shook it off like a champ,” posted another. “He did that on purpose because he knew it would make his human laugh,” joked a third. A few, however, shared their concerns of how humans should be careful to not let their dogs chase wild animals or birds. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Please don't encourage people who let their dogs off leash. Lots of wildlife is damaged because of this very activity.”