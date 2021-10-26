Dog dances to upbeat music with its human. Watch viral video

There is no doubt that a dog often makes for a human’s best companion. Probably that is why this woman went ahead and decided to make her pet dog her dance ‘pawtner’. And now a video of their amazing performance has gone crazy viral online.

In the adorable video, the woman named Tasya is seen dancing to Alan Menken’s Kingdom dance. Her caption, when loosely translated from Russian, explains that she decided to show people the funny version of her dance with her dog.

The video shows her starting her camera and then walking back to her dog named Moroshka. They then twirl, jump, and do incredible moves in perfect synchronization. Even the background is ravishing with lush green garden and a quaint house in front of which the two dance their heart out.

Watch the dance video:

Since being posted on October 25 on the Instagram handle ‘tasya_kindart’, the video has garnered over 2.5 million views. Netizens are in love with the dancing duo and praised them. Some even noticed the setting and were impressed by it. A user expressed that Tasya resembles Hermione from Harry Potter Series.

“I have the feeling I’m the only English person here but it looks so pretty, the house, the Forest, the dog, you. Everything looks so pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness, this is the cutest video,” commented another. “Is that Hermione?” wondered a third.

What is your reaction to the video?