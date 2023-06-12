Dog deposits 23 coins in piggy bank in one minute, breaks Guinness World Record

A dog from Aberdeen, United Kingdom, has made it into the Guinness World Records by depositing more than 20 coins into a piggy bank within just one minute. Leo, a two-year-old cocker spaniel owned by Emily Anderson, accomplished the record for ‘most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute’.

A cocker spaniel dog named Leo with his piggy bank and Guinness World Records certificate. (Instagram/@trickspaniel)

The incredible feat involved Leo depositing 23 coins of 10p in just 60 seconds. The achievement was made possible through two years of training, where Leo would pick up slobber-covered coins and place them in the piggy bank in exchange for treats, reported Aberdeen Live. Talking about the achievement, Anderson told the outlet, “I’d hold the coins, put a coin down next to him, he’d pick it up and put it in the piggy bank.”

On June 3, the Instagram page dedicated to Leo shared a picture of Leo alongside his Guinness World Records certificate and piggy bank. The caption alongside the photo reads, “Leo has some very special news to share. He is now officially a Guinness World Record holder! He managed to put 23 10p coins in his piggy bank in 1 minute! Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen - there is a mammoth amount of paperwork and evidence required!”

Take a look at the post below:

The post shared on Instagram has so far accumulated over 3,000 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens. Many congratulated Leo on his record-breaking achievement.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Congrats for the relationship and having fun together. The world record is just an add-on,” posted an Instagram user. Another commented, “Wow!! That is speed! Leo just raised the bar high! Congratulations and well done!” “Well done Leo! Such a clever pup!” joined a third. A fourth shared, “Omg that’s awesome.” A fifth wrote, “Congratulations, Leo! What an awesome boy!” “Wow! That is such a cool achievement,” remarked a sixth.

