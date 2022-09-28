Dog eagerly waits every morning to meet her elderly friend during his walk. Watch viral video

The videos that showcase pets, be it dogs or cats, forming special bonds with their neighbours or someone who isn't their pet parent are always delightful to watch. And this particular video shared online shows just the same. It captures how eagerly a dog waits to meet her friend during his walk every morning.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and has gone viral online after it was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Buitengebieden. "Every morning 11-year-old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90-year-old friend Richard during his daily walk...," reads the caption of the video posted on Twitter. The video captures a sweet bond that a dog named Maisy and her elderly friend Richard share. In the video, Maisy can be seen waiting eagerly for her elderly friend and cannot stop wagging her tail in excitement as soon as she spots him.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up 1.5 million views. It has also received lakhs of likes and thousands of retweets.

"That’s sooooo precious. God definitely made dogs What a perfect example of their unconditional love & purpose on this earth. Truly made my day. I’m sure his day is brighter for it, too. God bless you both," wrote a Twitter user. "The dog's thoughtfulness at not jumping on the old man, or I'm overthinking it," remarked another. "How lucky is this guy that every single day someone is happy to see him! Wouldn't you just love to have someone in your life like Maisy?" shared a third. "I bet Maisy is the reason Richard gets up every day; and vice versa!" commented a fourth.

