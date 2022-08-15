Dog imitates injured owner out of sympathy while coming down the stairs. Watch

There is no dearth of videos online that showcase dogs imitating their humans when they get injured. And a recent viral video is a case in point. The video shows the dog imitating his injured human while coming down the stairs. And by doing this, he is not mocking his human but doing it out of sympathy.

The Instagram page that goes by the username @dogsofinstagram has posted the video and credited it to an Instagram user Ashley Hall. "These stairs are quite sus," read the caption accompanying the video with hashtags, including #suspicious and #greatpetliving.

The video opens with a text that reads, "How I come down the stairs since breaking my ankle..." It then shows an injured woman coming down the stairs carefully. As the clip progresses, another text insert appears on the screen: "How my dog comes down the stairs since I broke my ankle." A dog can be seen walking down the stairs imitating his human to sympathize with her.

Watch the video that shows the dog and his injured owner below:

Since being shared on July 30, the video has raked up more than 1.7 million views and over 1.2 lakh likes. The share has also invited several comments.

"Monkey see monkey do," read a comment from a dog page on Instagram with a laughing emoticon. "Pup is like, I'm not gonna have the same fate," commented another dedicated to a dog named Tobby. "They feel your pain," read a third with laughing emoticons from a page dedicated to a dog named Bruno.

"That's sweet," expressed an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. "OMG. So touching. Hope you feel better!" posted another. "Dogs are compassionate," shared a third.