Dog loves petting other pooches at the daycare centre. Watch

We all need pick-me-ups at times, so here’s Ruby, a very cute dog who loves petting other pooches. A video of a Ruby was shared on social media and has since left people amused. The video also captures how other dogs react to getting pets from Ruby.

The image shows a dog named Ruby petting another dog at a daycare centre. (Reddit/@ALANAHLORRAINE)

Ruby’s video was first shared on TikTok in 2020 by an employee of a daycare centre, where Ruby was seen petting other pooches. The video, however, resurfaces every once in a while, and each time it leaves people happy. This time, people were reminded of Ruby after her video was posted on a Reddit community called Dog.

“This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show Ruby sitting near a dog lying on the floor and petting it. As the video goes on, the dog is seen doing the same thing over and over. From getting startled to enjoying the pets to refusing Ruby’s gesture, dogs react in varied ways.

Take a look at this cute video of the dog named Ruby:

The video was posted 19 hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 2,900 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about Ruby?

“My dog does this to me (and one of my cats). She knows that if she does it to me she’ll get some pets and if she does it to the cat, chances are good that the cat will lick her face,” shared a Reddit user. “That’s so adorable. It’s very gentle. Will you play with me?” posted another.

“She thinks everyone needs a little love, so cute,” expressed a third. “Oh, how sweet Ruby is. I can teach that to my puppies,” commented a fourth. “Aw Ruby is such a cute, nice dog. I need your love,” wrote a fifth.

