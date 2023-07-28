Dog masters art of argument while fighting with its human

Almost everyone tries to put their point across and share their opinion during an argument. So why would it be any different for this very adorable dog? A video shows the dog making its points clear to its human in a rather hilarious manner. It doesn’t give its pet parent a chance to speak during their important discussion. You’ll probably laugh out loud while watching the funny Reddit video.

The image shows the dog arguing with its human. (Reddit/@HeyImDadMe)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can’t lose the argument if I’m louder and always have the last word,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog standing in the middle of what appears to be a kitchen. The pooch is seen arguing continuously and as loudly as possible.

Take a look at this hilarious video of a dog arguing with its human:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did this cute and argumentative dog leave you chuckling? Several netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions about the hilarity of the situation. A few also shared stories of their own chatty pets.

How did Reddit users react to this video of an arguing dog?

“100%. I love the chaos… from afar,” joked a Reddit user. “I leave my house and count to three, then I hear the song of their people. Thankfully my neighbours told me if I drive away they do stop,” shared another. “I talk to my neighbours husky through the apartment wall when he has his tantrums. I think working from home triggers him. So I try to tell him he’s a good boy with a soothing/loud voice. It does little, but it stops the sounds of murder from emanating,” added a third. “The joys of owning a husky,” joined a fourth. “OMG!!! So funny!!!” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 1,600 upvotes. What are your thoughts on this video of a dog arguing with its human?