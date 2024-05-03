 Dog miraculously survives tornado that tossed him around in his crate: ‘He's in great spirits’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Dog miraculously survives tornado that tossed him around in his crate: ‘He's in great spirits’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 03, 2024 04:27 PM IST

“Who's a flying good boy?!” wrote an X user while reacting to a dog who survived after being tossed around in a tornado.

A dog is receiving lots of love from social media users after the story of how he survived a tornado was shared online. As per reports, he was tossed around during the disaster while still in his crate, but miraculously, he survived with minor injuries.

The image shows a dog named Zeus, who survived after being tossed around during a tornado. (X/@dog_rates)
The image shows a dog named Zeus, who survived after being tossed around during a tornado.

WeRateDogs took to X to share the story of the dog named Zeus. They also posted a series of photos. While some pictures show the adorable dog, one captures the aftermath of the tornado on his crate and where he was found after the disaster

“This is Zeus. He miraculously survived a tornado that tossed him across his neighbourhood in his crate. When it tore through his town in Nebraska last week with maximum wind speeds of 165 miles per hour, Zeus was inside in his kennel. The sudden cyclone completely flattened their home, but Zeus' crate was found four blocks away with a broken door, and he was found two blocks away patiently waiting on a mattress for help, they wrote. They added that the “Rescuers believe the crate saved his life.”

Also Read: Orangutan treats its wound by chewing, applying medicinal plant for the ‘first time’, intrigues scientists

Thankfully, Zeus only sustained minor injuries and is now staying at a local boarding facility. He will reunite with his family once they rebuild their home.

“His caretakers say he's in great spirits despite everything he's been through,” the page shared and concluded the post.

Take a look at the post about the dog named Zeus here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has gone viral and accumulated close to 1.4 million views. The post has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this dog?

“Who’s a flying good boy?!” wrote an X user.

“I want to party with this guy,” joined another.

“So glad Zeus is ok. Lived up to his name, that’s for sure,” added a third.

“He should have been with his owners, not abandoned in a crate,” expressed a fourth. To this, the page replied, “He wasn’t abandoned; the tornado happened in the middle of the work day with little warning.

Also Read: Big brother dog helps rescue young pup’s ball from scary waves. Watch viral video

“How scary. Glad he made it. After our tornado, a pair of guinea pigs were found blocks away. They were alive then. How scary to fly in a crate,” commented a fifth.

A violent tornado hit Nebraska a few days ago, leaving a trail of destruction. It tossed cars and even derailed a train. A building collapsed during the incident, causing injuries to several people.

What are your thoughts on the post about Zeus, the adorable dog? Did his story leave you smiling?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Dog miraculously survives tornado that tossed him around in his crate: 'He's in great spirits'
