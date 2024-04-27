Big brother dog helps rescue young pup’s ball from scary waves. Watch viral video

A heartwarming display of loyalty and companionship between two dogs has left people saying aww. A video captures how one dog helps another puppy get its ball back. This sweet clip is one of those posts that will leave you with a huge smile. The image, taken from a viral video, shows a dog helping a pup retrieve its ball. (Instagram/@duke.the.waterboy)

"Thank goodness Water Boy has a big brother to the rescue. How unbelievably sweet!” reads the caption posted along with the video on an Instagram page, Dogs of Instagram.

In the video, a dog is seen standing on a shoreline, looking at its ball, sitting dangerously close to an approaching wave. At the moment, it seems like the dog will lose its toy forever. However, at the very moment, another puppy intervenes and saves the ball.

Take a look at the sweet dog video:

The video was posted some a few days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 6.2 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“Beautiful pets. Why can't humans be loving and caring like these wonderful creatures,” wondered an Instagram user.

“That was adorable. Cute siblings," posted another.

“Be still, my heart,” expressed a third.

“I think my heart just melted,” wrote a fourth.

The video shows the dogs Cockapoo and Water Boy. Each dog has its own Instagram page, managed by their pet parents. The pages are regularly updated with videos that show various adventures of the pups.

What are your thoughts on this video of a dog helping another puppy to get its ball back? Did this adorable video leave you with a smile on your face?