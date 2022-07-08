Dog presses buttons to inform parents it needs kisses while home alone. Watch

Leaving your pets independently at home can never be an easy task. This certain video of an adorable dog who presses some buttons to convey that it feels lonely and wants some kisses will make your heart a puddle. The dog video has been shared on Instagram with a detailed caption. “I noticed recently that Waffle has been using the “ouch” button when he’s sad. “Ouch” “kisses” - we stepped out for dinner that took longer than expected and Waffle wanted kisses and no one was home to do it. Ahh, it breaks my heart when he cries too. Luckily we returned shortly after this and he got so many kisses. He is usually so good about being home alone but it’s been a very busy week and our schedule got thrown off. Waffle is a creature of habit,” it reads.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this dog named Waffle who has over 64,000 followers on its page. The dog can converse using 55 words as of now, according to its Instagram bio. This rescued dog often gets its videos and photos shared on this page along with the hashtags #wordswithwaffle and #conversationswithwaffle. It is a fair gamble that this video might leave you quite emotional as well.

Watch the video right here.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 18, the video has gotten more than three million views as of now.

One comment on Instagram reads, “It’s interesting that he’s communicating these thoughts when no one is home.” “Oh, buddy. It does ouch when you want kisses and no one’s home. I hope you gave him all the kisses,” another user adds. The third reply says, “He’s adorable. I’m amazed that he can make the connections that he does. And... problem solve as well.”