Dog runs away from home, comes back and rings bell like nothing happened

A video of a dog's way of informing his pet parents that he came back to his home was shared online. The video captures the dog's nonchalant reaction while ringing a doorbell late at night.

The image shows a dog ringing a doorbell. (Instagram/@Abigail Stahl via Nextdoor)

“That was one long shift,” reads the caption posted with the video. The short clip shows a scene recorded by an outdoor camera. The video opens with a text insert that adds context to the story. “My dog ran away around 6 yesterday. I got a doorbell ring at 4 am. He acted like he just got home from work,” it reads. The video captures a dog ringing a bell and waiting in front of a closed door as if that is the most natural thing to do.

Take a look at this hilarious video of the dog:

The post was shared about five days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. From cracking jokes to imagining what the dog was doing while out, people posted varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to this hilarious dog video?

“He tried it and realised the street wasn't for him,” posted an Instagram user. “I love the way he nonchalantly looks at the doorbell and rings it without any regard for the time! No regrets!” shared another. “He just got off the train, he was working. Now let him in,” joked a third. “Mine has done that. Like he was out doing his 9-5,” added a fourth. “Looks more like coming home from a party all night,” wrote a fifth.

