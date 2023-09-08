Dog shows off volleyball skills in a match with humans. Watch

A volleyball-loving dog has taken over social media after a video of it went viral playing the game. The dog's skills have wowed many people on the Internet.

Dog playing volleyball. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of the dog was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @buitengebieden. The clip opens to show a group of men and a dog playing a game of volleyball. The dog skillfully bounces the ball back and forth with other players. In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, "Dog with skills." (Also Read: Dog skillfully plays jenga with pet parent, old video goes viral again)

Watch the video of the dog playing volleyball here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on September 8. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 2.3 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this dog:

An individual said, "Very good and smart dog!"

A second shared, "Wow. Wow. This is amazing. This dog has got some serious skills."

"Amazing companion. Dogs are quick learners," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "Great skill in beach volleyball!”

A fifth added, "That is some next-level skill. Much better than most people."

What are your thoughts on this video?