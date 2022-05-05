Dog sits in exact spot to watch the sunset every day. Watch wholesome video

Dogs are such loyal creatures who shower humans with unconditional love all the time. They find joy in the smallest of things. Some dogs love treats, some like their walks and still others love their toys amongst many other things. Here’s one doggo who has a special interest in the sunset. Take a look at this heartwarming video of a Golden Retriever watching the beautiful sunset. A daily ritual, this dog sits in his absolutely favourite place on the driveway to watch the sun set on the horizon.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by @katekynfletcher. Since then, it has been reshared on multiple dog pages of Instagram. In the video, the owner slowly walks up to her pooch soaking in the beauty of the dusk.

On @vegetablelatte’s Instagram page, the clip has accumulated over 42,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The text on the video says, “My dog sits in this exact spot and watches the sunset every night”. The caption of the video bears a heart emoji along with a pleading face emoticon.

Instagram users were overcome by the soothing video, giving them a serotonin boost. “He’s taking in his creation DOG-GOD,” commented a user. “I would be there every night too!” says another user. A third user simply calls this, “Beautiful”.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?