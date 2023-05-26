Dog sits on auto driver's lap, video of Bengaluru traffic scene strikes a chord with people

The videos that show the bond of love between humans and dogs are absolutely wonderful to watch. Those are the videos that leave people smiling and feeling happy. Just like this clip that shows a sweet interaction between an auto driver and a pooch.

The image shows a dog sitting on an auto driver's lap in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@alka_itis)

The video was posted by an Instagram user. The clip opens to show an auto stuck in traffic. Inside the vehicle, a dog is seen sitting on the lap of the driver. As the video progresses, the driver is seen taking out a cloth and wiping the face of the pooch.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was posted a week ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to two million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I pray this man gets whatever he wants. He won hearts,” posted an Instagram user. “And then people say adopting a dog is expensive!! Pocket doesn't matter if you've got a heart to carry,” joined another. “Oh my God. I would travel in that auto the whole day to help that auto driver and dog. God bless them both,” expressed a third. “He earned my respect,” wrote a fourth.