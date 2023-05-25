Home / Trending / Dog sporting helmet joins human on a bike adventure. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 25, 2023 04:30 PM IST

A dog and a man were seen riding a bike together. Both of them had helmets on their head. Watch the video inside.

Time and again, we all have been made aware of the importance of wearing a helmet. Now reiterating the significance of helmet safety, a man and his dog were spotted wearing helmets while riding a bike. A video of the duo was shared on Twitter. Since being uploaded, it has caught the attention of many people.

Dog sporting helmet with human.(Twitter/@ Mohammed Nayeem)
The clip was shared on the microblogging platform by Mohammed Nayeem. The video is from Tamil Nadu. It begins to show a man riding a bike with the dog sitting behind him. Both of them can be seen wearing helmets. In the post's caption, Mohammed Nayeem wrote, "Rule is rule."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has raked up more than 90,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has been liked over 700 times and many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wahhh wahhh" and added clap emojis in front of it. A second added, "India is shining on." "Insano ke liye sabak (A lesson for humans)" expressed a third. A fourth posted, "If you love someone, you care for them."

