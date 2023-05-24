Meet Tucker Budzyn, Golden Retriever earning millions as influencer

He is funny, he is a social media influencer, and he is earning millions by just being adorable. He is Tucker Budzyn, a Golden Retriever whose videos on social media never fail to leave a lasting impression on people. With accounts across different platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, this dog not only regularly stars in different videos but also features in sponsored posts. Influencer Golden Retriever Golden Retriever.( Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn)

Tucker’s human Courtney Budzyn is the one who managed the pooch’s social media account, reports the New York Post. Earlier she used to clean houses but quit her job and started investing her time in managing Tucker’s social media profiles. Her husband, Mike, also left his job as a civil engineer to help Courtney with her venture.

According to a portrait company Printed Pet Memories, Tucker earns around $6,656 - $11,094 just from TikTok alone. When clubbed with his earnings from other platforms, his earnings amount to millions per year. “A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll. Instagram, we make about $20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories,” Courtney, the dog’s human, told the New York Post.

The adorable pooch’s Instagram page has over 3.4 million followers who are regularly entertained with different clips of the dog. Just like this video which funnily shows what the dog dreams about. Since being posted, the video has gone viral.

Take a look at the clip:

Here’s another video that shows the Golden Retriever's goofy antics:

The videos of the pooch often prompt people to share love-filled comments. Be it talking about his cuteness or giving him compliments, the comments sections of his videos are always filled with love-filled replies.