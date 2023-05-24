Home / Trending / Meet Tucker Budzyn, Golden Retriever earning millions as influencer

Meet Tucker Budzyn, Golden Retriever earning millions as influencer

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Courtney Budzyn, used to clean houses but she left her job to manage social media of her Golden Retriever influencer, Tucker Budzyn after his video went viral.

He is funny, he is a social media influencer, and he is earning millions by just being adorable. He is Tucker Budzyn, a Golden Retriever whose videos on social media never fail to leave a lasting impression on people. With accounts across different platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, this dog not only regularly stars in different videos but also features in sponsored posts.

Influencer Golden Retriever Golden Retriever.( Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn)
Influencer Golden Retriever Golden Retriever.( Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn)

Tucker’s human Courtney Budzyn is the one who managed the pooch’s social media account, reports the New York Post. Earlier she used to clean houses but quit her job and started investing her time in managing Tucker’s social media profiles. Her husband, Mike, also left his job as a civil engineer to help Courtney with her venture.

Also Read: Golden Retriever walks 64km in 27 days to get back to its owners

According to a portrait company Printed Pet Memories, Tucker earns around $6,656 - $11,094 just from TikTok alone. When clubbed with his earnings from other platforms, his earnings amount to millions per year. “A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll. Instagram, we make about $20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories,” Courtney, the dog’s human, told the New York Post.

Also Read: Dog skillfully plays jenga with pet parent, old video goes viral again

The adorable pooch’s Instagram page has over 3.4 million followers who are regularly entertained with different clips of the dog. Just like this video which funnily shows what the dog dreams about. Since being posted, the video has gone viral.

Take a look at the clip:

Here’s another video that shows the Golden Retriever's goofy antics:

The videos of the pooch often prompt people to share love-filled comments. Be it talking about his cuteness or giving him compliments, the comments sections of his videos are always filled with love-filled replies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram influencer dog. + 1 more
instagram influencer dog.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out