Dog spends his evening playing piano and singing. Watch

A video of a very talented dog is gaining popularity on social media. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the dog playing piano and singing along. Turns out, that is the way this pooch loves spending his evenings.

Dog spends his evening playing piano.(Instagram/@doggoovibess)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “Meet my uncle’s dog. He likes to spend his evening playing the piano and singing.” The video then goes on to show the dog doing just that.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on May 10. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes. The video has also prompted people to post different reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“He is more talented than I will ever be,” joked an Instagram user. “He is in the middle of his singing lesson, give him privacy,” added another. “Imagine him doing that while he is home alone,” joined a third. “Protect the dog at all costs,” wrote a fourth.