Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Virat Kohli talks to Anushka Sharma on video call after scoring century, fans love their love. Watch

Virat Kohli talks to Anushka Sharma on video call after scoring century, fans love their love. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 19, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fans can't keep calm after spotting him speaking with her on video call after scoring a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen talking to each other on video call after the cricketer scored a century during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB vs SH match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A clip of Virat's video call with Anushka from the stadium is doing the rounds on social media, and winning hearts. Also read: Virat Kohli fails to keep up with Anushka Sharma as they dance together at the gym, she can't stop laughing. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video call is grabbing attention.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video call is grabbing attention.

The video is being widely shared by fans on Twitter and Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match. The most beautiful moment!" Another one said, "Virat on video call with Anushka after (scoring) his 100, (he is) smiling like anything!!!" One more tweeted, "My looooveesssssss..." Another fan tweeted, "Every time this comes on my timeline, I cannot stop myself from adoring them." One more said, “I didn't watch the match, but this is so sweet and cute (heart emojis). Virushka (Virat and Anushka's couple name) is goals!”

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Virat Kohli's century.
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Virat Kohli's century.

On Thursday, Anushka had also taken to Instagram Stories to laud Virat's performance in the match. Sharing photos of him from the match after he scored the century, she wrote, "He is (firecracker emoji). What an inning (heart emoji)."

Anushka and Virat married in Italy on December 11, 2017. A few years later, the couple welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli, who was born on January 11, 2021. Recently, Anushka spoke about her career and personal life. As quoted by news agency ANI, Anushka had said, "I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

She had also added, "I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content-forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now."

Anushka was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Aanand L Rai film was released in 2018. She will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma
anushka sharma
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out