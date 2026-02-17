Dog spotted standing on classroom table at IIT Bombay: ‘Finally Dogesh bhai got a table’

The animal appears calm and completely unbothered as it stands on the table, looking around the classroom as though it belongs there.

The clip, posted on Instagram by user Piyush Jaiswal, shows a dog perched atop a table inside what appears to be a lecture hall. Several students can be seen around the room, watching the unexpected visitor with visible surprise and amusement.

A light hearted moment from the campus of IIT Bombay has caught the attention of social media users after a student shared a video of a dog standing confidently on a classroom table.

Sharing the video, Jaiswal captioned it, “Finally dogesh bhai got a table at IIT Bombay”.

Internet reacts with humour The post quickly garnered several reactions, with the comments section reflecting the internet’s trademark wit.

One user joked, “Even dogesh bhai cracked IIT before me.” Another commented, “At least someone is attending lectures seriously.” A third wrote, “He looks more confident than half the class.” Someone else added, “This is the real topper of IIT Bombay.” Another user chimed in, “Dogesh bhai waiting for attendance,” while yet another said, “I hope he gets a degree too.”

The humour did not stop there. One user wrote, “He finally cracked IIT.” Another commented, “Even he cleared the entrance exam.” A third joked, “This is the most funny video on internet.”

Others continued the playful tone. “Attendance lag gayi kya?” one person quipped, while another added, “He looks more confident than me during viva.” One comment read, “Dogesh bhai living the campus dream,” and another said, “IIT Bombay standards just went higher.”

