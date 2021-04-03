Dog steals reporter’s microphone on live TV in Russia, becomes star of the show

A news reporter in Russia while delivering weather report on live TV was forced to do something rather bizarre – chase behind a furry perpetrator who stole her microphone. In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, the reporter is seen running behind a dog that leaped up and grabbed the microphone from her grasp.

Many are now sharing the clip on social media – especially Twitter. Just like this post by journalist Ali Ozkok. “A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video features Mir TV weather reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina, reports Daily Mail.

The clip opens to show her delivering her piece when suddenly the dog jumps up and steals the microphone. The clip then shows her running behind the dog trying to stop it. What is even more amusing to watch is the professional demeanor of the anchor Elina Dashkueva, back at the studio, throughout the entire incident.

Take a look:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 5.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

While replying, a Twitter user shared what happened after the reporter retrieved the microphone from the dog. Among other things, the clip also shows the reporter shaking the pooch’s paw. Take a look:

Here’s what some others shared:

What do you think of the video? Did it make you chuckle hard?