Home / Trending / Dog steals reporter’s microphone on live TV in Russia, becomes star of the show
trending

Dog steals reporter’s microphone on live TV in Russia, becomes star of the show

Many are now tweeting the clip showing the dog stealing the reporter's microphone during a live telecast in Russia.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The reporter started running behind the dog after it stole her microphone during live broadcast.(Screengrab)

A news reporter in Russia while delivering weather report on live TV was forced to do something rather bizarre – chase behind a furry perpetrator who stole her microphone. In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, the reporter is seen running behind a dog that leaped up and grabbed the microphone from her grasp.

Many are now sharing the clip on social media – especially Twitter. Just like this post by journalist Ali Ozkok. “A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video features Mir TV weather reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina, reports Daily Mail.

The clip opens to show her delivering her piece when suddenly the dog jumps up and steals the microphone. The clip then shows her running behind the dog trying to stop it. What is even more amusing to watch is the professional demeanor of the anchor Elina Dashkueva, back at the studio, throughout the entire incident.

Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Howrah shop unveils ‘sweet’ statuettes of PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee

Volunteers put fluorescent collars on strays, aim to prevent road accidents

'Gol gappe vs pani puri': Tweet on street snack leaves tweeple divided

Nearly 700 couples in Vegas line up to get wedding licenses for this unique date

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 5.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

While replying, a Twitter user shared what happened after the reporter retrieved the microphone from the dog. Among other things, the clip also shows the reporter shaking the pooch’s paw. Take a look:

Here’s what some others shared:

What do you think of the video? Did it make you chuckle hard?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video russia

Related Stories

trending

Canadian reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens

PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP