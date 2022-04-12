Dog stolen five years ago reunites with humans. Watch emotional video

There are various kinds of animal videos that are often shared online. However, amid those, the videos that showcase the bond of love that a pet parent and their furry baby share unusually leave people emotional. Just like this share on Twitter that showcases a dog meeting its humans after five long years. There is a chance that besides melting your heart into a puddle, the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle The Good News Movement. In the caption they explained why the dog was away from its humans. “Dog and owners are reunited after 5 years apart. This dog was stolen and family thought they'd never see dog again,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a compound with many dogs simply roaming around. Within moments, two humans enter the compound and a pooch comes running towards them. One of the people gets down and starts hugging the dog that keeps jumping with joy as if unable to control its excitement of meeting its human after so many years. The clip ends with the pooch lying on its back asking for some belly rubs and its humans showering it with love.

Here is the beautiful video that may win your heart:

The wonderful video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 200 likes. While reacting to the video an individual wrote, “Lovely.” Another person asked, “What breed of dog is this?”

What are your thoughts on the video?