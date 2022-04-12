Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog stolen five years ago reunites with humans. Watch emotional video
trending

Dog stolen five years ago reunites with humans. Watch emotional video

The video of the emotional reunion between the dog and its human may leave you teary-eyed.
The image shows the dog hugging one of its human after being reunited.(Instagram/@GoodNewsMovement)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:40 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are various kinds of animal videos that are often shared online. However, amid those, the videos that showcase the bond of love that a pet parent and their furry baby share unusually leave people emotional. Just like this share on Twitter that showcases a dog meeting its humans after five long years. There is a chance that besides melting your heart into a puddle, the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle The Good News Movement. In the caption they explained why the dog was away from its humans. “Dog and owners are reunited after 5 years apart. This dog was stolen and family thought they'd never see dog again,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a compound with many dogs simply roaming around. Within moments, two humans enter the compound and a pooch comes running towards them. One of the people gets down and starts hugging the dog that keeps jumping with joy as if unable to control its excitement of meeting its human after so many years. The clip ends with the pooch lying on its back asking for some belly rubs and its humans showering it with love.

RELATED STORIES

Here is the beautiful video that may win your heart:

The wonderful video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 200 likes. While reacting to the video an individual wrote, “Lovely.” Another person asked, “What breed of dog is this?”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP