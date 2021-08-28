Home / Trending / Dog takes horse for a walk. Watch adorably funny video
The image shows the dog taking the horse for a walk.(Jukin Media)
trending

Dog takes horse for a walk. Watch adorably funny video

There is a chance that the video involving the dog and the horse will leave you chuckling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:43 PM IST

The videos that showcase sweet interactions between animals of different species often leave people happy. This video involving a dog and a horse is one such clip. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you chuckling too.

The clip opens to show a dog walking in front of a horse. What, however, is funny in the clip is that between the animals there is a leash. The doggo is holding the horse’s leash in its mouth. There is even a moment in the video when the furry animal tries to pull the huge horse forward by pulling its leash after it stops at a spot. Towards the end of the video, another dog joins the animals and keeps staring at them.

Take a look at the video which may leave you chuckling:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make you laugh too?

