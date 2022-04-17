Dog tricks another pooch with game of throw to take its seat on couch. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show dogs being super adorable. Those videos often overshadow the fact that the pooches are incredibly intelligent creatures too. This video posted on Reddit reminds people to that quality of dogs. It showcases a dog tricking another pooch to take its place on a couch. This is a video that will not only leave you in awe of the furry creature in question but may make you giggle too.

“‘Hmmm... I've seen the humans do this, wonder if he will fall for it?’ He did,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog standing on the floor with another pooch sitting on what appears to be a couch. Within moments, the dog standing on the floor picks up a toy and throws it away. Instantly, it catches the attention of the dog sitting on the couch who jumps down to fetch the toy. The first dog uses this opportunity to climb onto the couch and take the place of the other pooch.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to leave various reactions. A few pet parents also shared similar stories of their furry babies.

“My dog does this. She’ll bark at the window to get her sister to get off the couch and check out the “intruder” and then she runs to steal her seat,” wrote a Reddit user. “Ha ha. Smart doggo,” posted another. “That's not a dog, that's a bond villain who, to avoid prosecution, transferred their consciousness into a dog's body,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?