Dog tries blaming another pooch for mess it created

Have you ever been in a situation where your sibling created a mess but tried blaming it on you? This video of two dogs shows just that. It captures a dog trying to blame another pooch for the mess it created. What, however, has left people chuckling is the reaction of the dog that was blamed.

The video is posted on an Instagram page. The video opens to show a person picking up a few pieces of shredded paper and asking “Who did this mess?” To which, a dog standing in front of the human raises its paws to point to another pooch.

Take a look at how the second dog reacts:

Did the video make you chuckle? Then, you’re not alone. People took to the comments section to share various reactions to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Omggg you can see their thoughts,” posted an Instagram user. “He is like why are you snitching,” joined another. “I think Cody is innocent and bro is just trying to frame him,” added a third. “Hahaha he got sooo mad at him,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions though laughing out loud emoticons.